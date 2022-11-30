Xavi on Messi return: Who wouldn’t want to train him?

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona and made it clear he’d be more than happy to be reunited with the GOAT.

Messi’s future is making headlines during the World Cup with the rumor mill claiming he was off to Inter Miami and then deciding that actually he will stay in European football for a little while longer.

Xavi is in Qatar and has been asked about Messi and the possibility of a Barca return and came out with the following. “If Messi wants to, he can return to Barça at some point, sure. Who wouldn’t want to train him?”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has also been asked about Messi and played down the chances of the Argentina international heading back to La Liga.

“It depends on what Messi charges. Also that, first if he wants to leave PSG, second that PSG let him leave and third it depends on what he charges,” he said. “If all three are met and it is an amount that is within Barcelona’s financial control, he will sign. If it’s what he earned when he left, no. Impossible, he can only play for PSG with those amounts.”

Expect the Messi rumors to keep on coming until we finally find out where the GOAT will play his football next season.