Poland vs Argentina live stream: Preview, Kickoff time, TV channel, How to watch 2022 World Cup online

One of the biggest matches of the 2022 World Cup takes place on Wednesday night in Doha when Poland and Argentina meet in the final game of Group C. Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski will face Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, and if those two names weren’t enough to get the world’s attention, the stakes of this one couldn’t be higher.

In essence this is a win or go home situation for the Albiceleste, who dug themselves a big hole with the shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener and are now obligated to win this one so they can advance to the Round of 16 without anyone else’s help. Messi’s late winner against Mexico gave Argentina the chance to control their own destiny, but accomplishing their goal won’t be an easy feat.

Lewandowski and Poland are only a point away from a spot in the knockout stages, and having finally scored his first World Cup goal in the crucial win against Saudi Arabia four days ago the Barça striker is ready to have some reaç team success with his nation and get out of a tough group.

Poland have a golden chance and will do everything they can to hold on to their spot, but Argentina are on a mission and will play with desperation. The two teams can qualify with a draw if Saudi Arabia and Mexico also get a point each in the other game in the group or Mexico win by no more than two goals, so this promises to be tense from the start until the very end.

Barça fans want to see Messi win the World Cup, but they also would like to see Lewy move on to the knockouts. Maybe only one of them will move on. Maybe both. Whatever happens, the two superstars will play a major role. This should be all kinds of fun.

Let’s dance.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group C, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 10pm local time, 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 8pm WAT (Nigeria), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others