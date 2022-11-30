Memphis and Frenkie into the last 16 as group winners to play the USA - FC Barcelona

The Netherlands national team, including blaugranes Memphis and Frenkie de Jong, have made it to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A 2-0 victory for the Dutch over hosts Qatar left them top of Group A ahead of second placed Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.

Cruyff: Barça clear what we want to do if we can sign in January - SPORT

FC Barcelona would like to be able to sign in January. The club have been working on deals in the case the opportunity arises and, in that sense, they have some advanced operations in place.

Inter Milan to make January move for Barcelona midfielder Kessie - SPORT

Franck Kessie remains highly rated in Italy and there are several clubs interested in signing him if he decides to leave Barcelona. 'Calciomercato.com' assures that Inter Milan will move for him in the January window and are trying to convince the player to return to Serie A with the promise of regular football.

Newcastle to beat Barcelona to signing of young Brazilian midfielder - SPORT

Barcelona are going to miss out on Vasco de Gama's Andrey Santos, the midfielder who is shining in Brazil. The Catalan club had been interested Santos but Newcastle, according to 'The Northern Echo', are in advanced negotiations to sign the young star and will try to close the deal in the coming weeks.

The truth about Barça's interest in Palmeiras youngster Endrick - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, in an exclusive interview with ESPN, heated up the 'Endrick operation' at a time when the Catalan club cannot go for the pearl of Palmeiras because of their financial situation. The 16-year-old Brazilian No.9 can only move in 2024, too, when he turns 18.

The reason Barcelona feel Uruguay are partly responsible for Ronald Araujo injury - Football España

Reports have repeatedly surfaced over recent weeks of a disconnect between the Uruguayan FA (AUF) and Barcelona, as they clash over the fitness of Ronald Araujo. The central defender suffered a muscle injury against Iran in September, which then required surgery. He was set to be out for 2-3 months, but aware of the player’s desire to attend the World Cup, Araujo was given permission to carry out his recovery with the Uruguayan national team.