Busquets talks Barcelona future amid Inter Miami rumors

Sergio Busquets has opened up on his future amid speculation he is set to leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season and move to Inter Miami.

The captain has said once again that he has not made a decision on his future just yet but admits that he is tempted by the possibility of playing in MLS.

“I said it in the summer and I have said it at a press conference. I know it is my last year but I’m not ruling anything out: I have nothing signed,” he said. “By February I would like to be clear and decide. I’ve always said that I like the United States, especially Miami, but I haven’t reached an agreement with any club. Or with other leagues. “The first one who has to know will be my club. If I had decided, I would say.” Source | Cadena SER

The rumor mill has claimed that Barcelona are pretty sure that Busquets will call it a day at the end of the season, even though Xavi would like him to renew for another season.