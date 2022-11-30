Girona coach responds to Arnau Martinez to Barcelona transfer talk

Girona boss Michel has played down speculation that Arnau Martinez will move to Barcelona any time soon and is hoping the full-back will stay at the club.

Martinez has been linked with a Camp Nou return and has said he’d be happy to come back as long as he could play regularly.

Michel says he thinks he will stay for the rest of the season and hopefully beyond that.

“Obviously Arnau is a player who does a lot of things well on the field and he is very young. He is a player that other teams may have in mind, but he is ours and I think this season he will continue,” he said. “And hopefully for many more years because the Girona project is top. But the market is open, many things can happen. “I hope that what happens is in favor of Girona. If a player arrives, it is to improve and if any leaves, it is because he is not happy. We don’t want footballers who aren’t well here.”

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has admitted this week that the club can’t sign players in January as things stand which means any move for Martinez will have to wait until the summer.