Cucurella admits returning to Barcelona would be ‘very nice’

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea just last summer, but a return home has certainly crossed his mind. After a high-profile £63m move from Brighton in the summer, Cucurella has failed to really shine at Stamford Bridge. Very similar to Franck Kessie at Barcelona, a talented player who just hasn’t quite fit into the system yet.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, the Spaniard was asked about playing at Barcelona and his thoughts on not getting to play for them when he was here.

“I didn’t get the chance to really play for Barcelona and I’ve always been gutted about that,” he said. “In the end, if I had the chance in future, I would value it, it would be very nice.” Cucurella | Source

Cucurella could make his way back to Barca at some point, would you like to see him return?