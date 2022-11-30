Luis Enrique comments on Ansu Fati’s lack of playing time

Spain manager Luis Enrique has answered questions about Ansu Fati’s lack of playing time for the national team as la roja prepares to take on Japan at the FIFA World Cup.

The FC Barcelona forward has yet to feature for Spain in the opening matches, which were a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, and a 1-1 draw with Germany.

“Ansu was the last player to get into the list,” Luis Enrique explained.

“Perhaps it was the position that led me to doubt the most, but I am delighted with what I see. There is a lot of competition, I have eight forwards who can fly. It’s a shame that there are another eight players who haven’t had a minute yet. Unfortunately, someone will be left without being able to play.”

Fati has been barraged by injuries since he burst onto the scene as a teenager. The forward had gone quite a while without playing for Spain before the World Cup, to the point that it was a bit of a surprise he got in at all.

Still, Luis Enrique has shown faith in the youngster to find his best form in the world’s biggest competition. Some pundits and fans were already saying that Fati should have come on instead of Nico Williams in the draw against Germany.

It’s expected that Fati will not start in the next game, though he definitely does have a chance to come in from the bench.

The eight players who have yet to feature apart from Fati are: goalkeepers Robert Sánchez and David Raya; defenders Hugo Guillamón, Pau Torres, and Eric García; midfielder Marcos Llorente; and forwards Pablo Sarabia and Yeremy Pino.