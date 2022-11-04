 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the Europa League play-off draw and who could Barcelona face?

The Catalans are set to discover their fate

By Gill Clark
Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2021/22 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Barcelona are back in the Europa League for the second season in a row after being dumped out of a tricky Champions League group including Bayern Munich, Inter, and Viktoria Plzen.

Xavi’s side will not face a play-off to get into the knockout stages of the Europa League and will take a team that finished second in their group.

The draw will take place on Monday, November 7 at 1pm CET in Switzerland and will pit eight group runners-up from the Europa League against eight Champions League drop-outs.

And here’s who Barcelona could face:

  • PSV
  • Rennes
  • Roma
  • Union Berlin
  • Midtjylland
  • Manchester United
  • Nantes
  • Monaco

The Europa League group winners go straight into the last 16 and will discover their opponents in the next draw in February. They will also be seeded for the draw.

Barcelona will have to wait until February for their play-off. The first legs are scheduled for February 16 and the return games will take place a week later.

Who do you want Barcelona to face in the Europa League? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

