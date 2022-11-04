When is the Europa League play-off draw and who could Barcelona face?

Barcelona are back in the Europa League for the second season in a row after being dumped out of a tricky Champions League group including Bayern Munich, Inter, and Viktoria Plzen.

Xavi’s side will not face a play-off to get into the knockout stages of the Europa League and will take a team that finished second in their group.

The draw will take place on Monday, November 7 at 1pm CET in Switzerland and will pit eight group runners-up from the Europa League against eight Champions League drop-outs.

And here’s who Barcelona could face:

PSV

Rennes

Roma

Union Berlin

Midtjylland

Manchester United

Nantes

Monaco

The Europa League group winners go straight into the last 16 and will discover their opponents in the next draw in February. They will also be seeded for the draw.

Barcelona will have to wait until February for their play-off. The first legs are scheduled for February 16 and the return games will take place a week later.

