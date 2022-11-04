Barcelona’s Memphis Depay hits back at ‘disrespectful’ rumors

Memphis Depay has taken aim at the rumor mill after reports emerged this week suggesting he’s in no rush at all to return from injury.

Reports in Spain have claimed Memphis is taking his time in coming back as he does not want to risk getting injured again before the World Cup.

The Dutchman has not played since picking up a hamstring problem during the last international break and isn’t happy with the way he’s being talked about.

“Hearing some disrespectful rumors about me purposely slowing down my injury,” he wrote on Twitter. “The media sharing things so easy without actually knowing the facts which as end result creates a negative narrative around my name! Don’t ever disrespect my professionalism!”

It’s still not clear if Memphis will play for Barca before the World Cup.

Xavi’s side still have Almeria and Osasuna to face but the Netherlands international has not been given the green light to play again yet.