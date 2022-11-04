Gerard Piqué announces he is leaving Barça - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué is bringing his time at FC Barcelona to an end. Barça's legendary centre back has published an emotional video via his social networks that Saturday, 5 November will be his last game in a Barça shirt at the Spotify Camp Nou. A member since birth is leaving the Club.

Gerard Piqué has announced that this Saturday's game with Almeria will be hist last ever for FC Barcelona. He is doing so after 14 seasons in the first team that has produced tons of memories. Here are some of the most cherished.

Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes, Monaco, PSV, Union Berlin, Stade Rennes or Roma are potential opponents in the draw on Monday 7 November

LaLiga returns on Saturday and Barça at home to Almeria (kick off 9.00pm CEST). This guide shows what the kickoff time will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Everyone knows how important it is to score first. And there is no finer case in point than Barça's league season. Every time they have scored first in a game, they have gone on claim the three points.

Barcelona are now working with the certainty that Gerard Pique will be gone. The veteran defender has decided to leave and his salary can be cleared off the books.

Gerard Pique announced his impending retirement by surprise on Thursday, and it could have a quick impact. Clearing his salary off the wage bill will allow the club to add a new player in January.

Barcelona are remodelling their squad and started it last summer, but there are positions still to work on. One of them is the pivot role. Sergio Busquets has no natural replacement, although Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie have played there. He is also out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to depart after a long and successful era at Camp Nou.

Diogo Dalot is one of the right-backs in fashion in Europe right now. The Portuguese defender, 23, is having a good season with Manchester United and Barcelona like the look of him.