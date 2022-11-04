Pique will be president of Barçelona, without a doubt, says Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has reacted to Gerard Pique’s imminent retirement and is confident the defender will be back at Barcelona soon.

Pique has confirmed that Saturday’s match against Almeria will be his last for the Catalans after 14 years and 30 trophies with the club.

Tebas thinks Pique will become president of Barca in the future and will do a great job.

“He will be president of Barça, without a doubt,” he said. “He has three conditions for it: he has been at the club for 25 years, he knows the football side from the player’s perspective and he knows the sports industry from the businessman’s side. I’m sure he can be a great president for FC Barcelona.”

Saturday is bound to be an emotional affair at the Camp Nou as Pique waves farewell to Barcelona. Tebas was asked if La Liga would arrange some kind of tribute and says the defender deserves some kind of honor.

“We will certainly do something. I don’t think on Saturday, but Piqué deserves a tribute with more time and more thought,” he said. “I will certainly offer him to be an ambassador for LaLiga, as Puyol is, and I would love him to be one.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Pique has long been tipped to be Barcelona president and has openly admitted it would be a dream to take charge of the Catalan giants.