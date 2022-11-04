Barcelona secure deal with Inigo Martinez to replace Pique - report

Barcelona losing one of their only non-injured center-backs midseason isn’t ideal. The news that Gerard Pique is set to hang up his Barca boots comes at a time when Ronald Araujo is sidelined, and Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have all been out for various periods.

There’s a report from Sport this morning that Barcelona have already found the man they want to replace Pique. Athletic Bilbao’s Inigo Martinez has reportedly agreed to a deal with Barcelona that will see him join the club next summer on a free transfer.

The obvious problem with this reported deal is that the gap between now and next summer will continue to be a problem. With the World Cup around the corner, we should be concerned about depth for the club, and while this news is nice, it doesn’t fix the immediate problem.

The good news is that Araujo should be back before La Liga resumes after the World Cup and can hopefully stay fit. Barca will also be crossing their fingers that Eric, Kounde and Christensen can also stay out of treatment room in the second half of the season.