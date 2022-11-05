The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play their final home game before the World Cup as they welcome Almería to the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga action, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde, 35. Chadi Riad

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There’s some big news for this one as Andreas Christensen finally returns after missing over a month with an ankle injury, and Eric García has also recovered from his injury in time to take part in this one. Marc Casadó and Chadi Riad are called up from Barça Atlètic to offer cover at the back, but there are still several players missing as Ronald Araujo (groin), Sergi Roberto (shoulder), Memphis Depay (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring) and Franck Kessie (hamstring) are all left out through injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Balde, Piqué, Eric, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!