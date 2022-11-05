PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v UD Almería - FC Barcelona

The last game at Spotify Camp Nou before the World Cup break will also be the last ever for Gerard Piqué in the blaugrana jersey after he announced he is leaving the club

Xavi has announced the 22 players in his squad for a very special game at Spotify Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona take on Almería at Spotify Camp Nou this Saturday at 9pm CET. It’s the first meeting between the clubs since 2015, so they may need some introduction. Here are the details.

On Friday, the FC Barcelona players got to admire the fresh design of the first team dressing room

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has acknowledged that the club are already considering signing a central defender in January with a left-sided profile to cover the loss of Gerard Pique.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he understood Gerard Pique's decision to call time on his career as a footballer.

Girona right-back Arnau Martínez is one of the players Barcelona have shown an interest in signing next season, according to Diari ARA. The young footballer would reinforce a position where Barça have struggled in recent years. The arrival of Hector Bellerín is the latest chapter in the chaos generated since the departure of Dani Alves.

The reaction of Riqui Puig to Gerard Pique's retirement, one of his closest friends inside the dressing room in recent seasons, was eagerly anticipated.

Barcelona now know their schedule for the Spanish Super Cup that will be played in Saudi Arabia in January, once the Qatar 2022 World Cup is over. The Catalans will face Real Betis on Thursday, January 12 in the semifinal.