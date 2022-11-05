 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona News: 5 November 2022; All set for Almería match, Barça in advanced talks for Iñigo Martínez

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and rumors

By Renato Gonçalves
Athletic de Bilbao v Atletico Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v UD Almería - FC Barcelona
The last game at Spotify Camp Nou before the World Cup break will also be the last ever for Gerard Piqué in the blaugrana jersey after he announced he is leaving the club

Eric Garcia and Christensen in squad to face Almería - FC Barcelona
Xavi has announced the 22 players in his squad for a very special game at Spotify Camp Nou.

The lowdown on UD Almería - FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona take on Almería at Spotify Camp Nou this Saturday at 9pm CET. It’s the first meeting between the clubs since 2015, so they may need some introduction. Here are the details.

New-look lockers at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona
On Friday, the FC Barcelona players got to admire the fresh design of the first team dressing room

Xavi admits Barça could sign Pique replacement in January window - SPORT
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has acknowledged that the club are already considering signing a central defender in January with a left-sided profile to cover the loss of Gerard Pique.

Xavi on Pique retirement: I understand, it is normal to step to the side - SPORT
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he understood Gerard Pique's decision to call time on his career as a footballer.

ARA: Barcelona target Girona right-back Arnau Martinez for €20m - SPORT
Girona right-back Arnau Martínez is one of the players Barcelona have shown an interest in signing next season, according to Diari ARA. The young footballer would reinforce a position where Barça have struggled in recent years. The arrival of Hector Bellerín is the latest chapter in the chaos generated since the departure of Dani Alves.

Riqui Puig's Pique message calls out "criticism" of Barça defender - SPORT
The reaction of Riqui Puig to Gerard Pique's retirement, one of his closest friends inside the dressing room in recent seasons, was eagerly anticipated.

Schedule confirmed for Spanish Super Cup as Barça meet Betis - SPORT
Barcelona now know their schedule for the Spanish Super Cup that will be played in Saudi Arabia in January, once the Qatar 2022 World Cup is over. The Catalans will face Real Betis on Thursday, January 12 in the semifinal.

