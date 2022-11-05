Gavi, Balde and Inaki Pena set for new Barcelona squad numbers

Barcelona youngsters Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena are all set for new squad numbers in January.

The Catalans also appear to have let slip the three new numbers after showing off the team’s new-look dressing room in a new video on Barca TV.

Each player has their own locker with their photo on the front and a seat with their squad number.

The footage clearly shows Gavi will be the new No.6, Balde will take 12 and Pena will be handed the No. 13.

It’s expected all three changes will take place in January when the youngsters will be officially signed up with the first team.

Gavi’s move from the No. 30 to 6 has been talked about for a while. He signed his contract extension in September that keeps him at the club until 2026.

Barca are thought to be keen to hand Balde a new deal soon too, particularly after a superb start to the season where he’s become a first-team regular.

Pena may also be offered a new deal this season. The back-up stopper is out of contract in the summer but has only featured once so far in the current campaign.