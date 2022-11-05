WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for a special night as Barcelona welcome Almería for a Saturday night La Liga game that goes beyond just the matchup. This will be Gerard Piqué’s farewell match at Camp Nou as the legendary defender will retire next week, so the stadium will be packed to watch a great game and pay homage to a club icon. This will be very special, and you’re welcome to join us and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 13

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada, Spain), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!