Today may have been all about Gerard Piqué, but what the man himself surely wanted more than anything in his last ever appearance at Spotify Camp Nou was a win.

It was 10.43pm CET. The 82nd minute of the game. It was the moment. Gerard Piqué, winner of 30 titles in an FC Barcelona shirt, was substituted and left the pitch that has been his home, his theatre, his stage for so many years. 92,000 supporters inside a packed Spotify Camp Nou got up on their feet to see off a player who has always worn the club crest with astonishing, admirable pride and passion.

Lewandowski La Liga player of the month for October - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski continues his excellent start to his Barça career after being named La Liga player of the month for October. The striker has been key in the blaugranes' record of five wins in six matches in the league over the last month.

Sergio Busquets: Gerard Pique is an example of what a Barca player should be - SPORT

Sergio Busquets was the first player to speak about Gerard Pique after the game against Almeria. The midfielder praised his team-mate and was emotional about his goodbye.

Pique's emotional goodbye speech: 'Sometimes to love means to let go' - SPORT

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique broke down in tears as he said farewell after his final home game at Camp Nou on Saturday. Pique, 35, played 83 minutes as Barça beat Almeria 2-0 and then performed a lap of honour after his 616th gam for the Catalan club.

Barcelona's non-World Cup stars granted mid season break - Football España

Barcelona stars not at the 2022 World Cup will be granted a three week break from action by Xavi. La Blaugrana play their final league game ahead of the incoming break, on November 8, at Osasuna, with other top flight sides in Copa del Rey action next weekend.

Gerard Pique's exit could reignite Barcelona interest in Bernardo Silva - Football España

Gerard Pique’s Barcelona retirement could trigger a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a summer offer for the Portuguese international, in an €80m package, as part of an ambitious squad rebuild at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona and Juventus join race for Premier League free agent - Football España

Barcelona have openly stated that pursuing free agents is one of their policies for the transfer market and it has led to a narrowing down of their transfer targets in the media. In recent weeks the Blaugrana have been linked to the likes of Jorginho and Diogo Dalot, however a new, slightly more unexpected option has emerged.