Xavi happy with ‘three points and the best farewell’ for Pique

Xavi was a happy man on Saturday after seeing his team beat Almeria and give Gerard Pique the perfect send off at the Camp Nou.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong sent the hosts back to the top of the table, while Pique captained the side on his final Camp Nou appearance.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all.

“It was a special night, complete. Especially for Gerard. It was important to win and finish in the best way. I think he deserves it because he is a legend of this club,” he said. “He has played a great game personally and the team too. Three points and the best farewell for Gerard, the esteem of the people. He will take this to the grave. “He has been an important player when he has played and today he has shown his greatness. He put an end to his career perhaps when he was participating the most. It is not easy to decide when it is time. He has taken the decision and we have to respect it.”

Xavi was also happy with the whole team’s performance but thought his side could have won by more.

“It was a complete performance,” he added. “I think the margin could have been bigger. The score does not reflect the superiority we had in the game, but it’s three points to keep us in the fight at the top.”

Barcelona now turn their attentions to Osasuna. The game on Tuesday is the team’s final outing before the World Cup break.