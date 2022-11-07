Xavi says Barcelona defender Araujo could go to World Cup with Uruguay

Xavi has admitted that Ronald Araujo could go to the World Cup with Uruguay despite the fact he is still recovering from surgery.

Araujo has been out since September when he went under the knife after sustaining a thigh injury. It was originally thought he’d be out for three months and miss the World Cup.

Xavi says that Araujo could travel to Qatar with Uruguay in the hope that he could play some part if he recovers fully during the tournament.

“We have talked with Araujo about him being able to travel, we have talked with [Uruguay manager] Diego Alonso and it could be good for him to go accompany the team hoping that he recovers as soon as possible. If it’s a psychological issue to be with the group, then he should go.”

It’s thought a final decision will be made on Araujo next week. Barca play their final game before the World Cup on Tuesday at Osasuna in La Liga.