Marcos Alonso says he’ll fight to stay at Barcelona

Marcos Alonso has been talking about life at Barcelona and made it clear he wants to stay at the club for more than just the current campaign

The left-back penned a one-year contract when he arrived, and there’s already been speculation Barca want to renew him for another couple of seasons.

Alonso has been asked about the future and says talks over a new deal have not happened yet but he wants to remain at the Camp Nou.

“Not yet. I’m very happy and what happens from now on depends on the club, but I’m going to fight to stay here and help the team,” he said.

Alonso also spoke about his family’s footballing history. His grandfather played for Real Madrid, while his father turned out for Barca and Alonso says he was always a culer.

“In my house we have always been from Barça and in the end it was the team that my father belonged to,” he said. “And I am very happy to be here in the team of his life and hopefully it will be mine for a few years as well.”

The defender has made 11 appearances since signing for Barca this summer, playing at left-back and in central defense, but is certainly not a guaranteed starter.