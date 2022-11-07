Recovery session - FC Barcelona

The Barça first team squad were in for a recovery session on Sunday after yesterday's win against Almeria (2-0) in Piqué's last game at the Spotify Camp Nou. Every available player trained on the Tito Vilanova pitch.

When and where to watch Osasuna v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Barça's final game before the World Cup is away to Osasuna at the El Sadar stadium in Navarre. Another three points are the target to go into the World Cup break in the highest possible spirits.

Xavi completes one year as Barça coach - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández is a true FC Barcelona legend. And he has now completed one year as the Club's first team coach. Exactly 365 days ago Barça officially announced that the Catalan was coming home, this time to be coach. He was at Al Sadd in Qatar at the time, a team with which he had won 7 trophies and reached a semifinal of the AFC Champions League.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barça: The Clásico is blaugrana - FC Barcelona

Big win for the blaugranes in the Clásico in the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium as they defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in the league thanks to a dominant display against their domestic rivals. Crnogorcevic, Patri, Aitana and Pina handed Jonatan Giráldez's team the victory as they remain top of the table.

Osasuna Promesas 0-1 Barça Atlètic: Three much needed points - FC Barcelona

Barça B had to work hard for their victory to put an end to their recent run of negative results with Juanda's first goal giving them an important win over Osasuna Promeses in Pamplona.

Marcos Alonso interview: Since I was a kid I wanted to play for Barça - SPORT

Marcos Alonso spoke to SPORT after the win over Almeria on Saturday, which was Gerard Pique's Camp Nou farewell. The defender spoke about his origins and his feelings.

Barça coach Xavi gives injured Araujo permission to go to World Cup - SPORT

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner and the national team coaches are outlining the final calls to participate in the finals. One of the biggest doubts in the Uruguayan national team is the presence of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo who, despite being injured, entered the long list.