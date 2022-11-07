Barcelona have been drawn to face Manchester United in the Europa League play-off draw.

The Catalans have dropped into the tournament for the second year in a row after failing to make it out of a Champions League group containing Bayern, Inter and Viktoria Plzen.

Xavi’s side will now take on the Red Devils over two legs for a place in the Europa League last 16.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished second behind Real Sociedad in their Europa League group. The teams finished level on points but La Real grabbed top spot on the head-to-head.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

Barcelona vs Man Utd

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

FC Salzburg v Roma

The first legs will take place on February 16 with the return fixtures a week later.