This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile recently wrote a piece for Squawka previewing Spain in the World Cup.

We chat about Gerard Pique’s surprising retirement announcement and final match as a Barcelona player. Then we chat about the Europa League draw that saw Barca get Manchester United and our old pal Cristiano Ronaldo.

