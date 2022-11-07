Raphinha and Dani Alves named in Brazil’s World Cup squad

Barcelona forward Raphinha and club legend Dani Alves have both been named in Brazil’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup by coach Tite.

The list was announced on Monday and see Raphinha included as part of a stacked attack.

Dani Alves, who has been training with Barca Atletic in the hope of being called up, also gets the nod in defense.

Here’s a look at the full squad.

SAIU A LISTA!



Tite anunciou, na tarde desta sexta (7), os 26 nomes que irão defender a seleção brasileira na Copa do Mundo do Qatar.



E aí, aprovou a lista? Quem faltou? Comenta aí!



Mustafa Yalcin/ Getty Images

Raphinha moved to Barca in the summer but the move hasn’t been completely smooth sailing so far. The forward has only scored once so far and has been left out of the starting XI recently.

The forward has also given a recent interview and admitted “it’s been difficult” for him to adapt to life at the Camp Nou following his big-money move from Leeds United.

The Selecao are one of the pre-tournament favorites and will be hoping to go far in Qatar. Tite’s side have been drawn in Group G and will take on Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon for a place in the knockout stages.