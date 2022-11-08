Raphinha admits he’s bothered by his lack of Barcelona goals

Raphinha has admitted his lack of goals this season for Barcelona is bothering him after managing just one so far for his new club.

The Brazil international scored in the 3-0 win over Sevilla back in September but hasn’t found the back of the net since then.

Raphinha admits he’s had a slow start to life at the Camp Nou but remains determined to succeed.

“On an individual level, it has been complicated because I am a forward and I like scoring,” he said. “I have scored one official goal this season and that affects you a little bit. I am adapting. Scoring only once is difficult, but my teammates are helping me and I am working hard to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Raphinha also shared his thoughts on what it’s like to play under Xavi at Barcelona.

“Really good, he is a reference as a player and is trying to stamp his mark and apply his ideas and make changes,” said. “We always play to win and we are going to fight for every trophy.”

The forward has had to get used to being a sub in recent La Liga games but will be hoping he can start Tuesday’s final match before the World Cup break at Osasuna.