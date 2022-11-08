The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play their final game before the World Cup as they travel to Pamplona for a crucial La Liga battle against Osasuna, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde, 35. Chadi Riad

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There are no changes to the list from the game against Almería, which is good news considering all the injuries the team has been dealing with over the last month but it also means a few key players continue to miss out: Ronald Araujo (groin), Memphis Depay (hamstring), Franck Kessie (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (shoulder) are out due to long-term injuries, while Jules Kounde couldn’t get the medical green light in time and also misses out with a hamstring issue.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, Eric, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8.30pm GMT (UK), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 2am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!