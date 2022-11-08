PREVIEW: Osasuna v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

A tough challenge awaits for the new Liga leaders in the last game before the mid-season break for the Qatar World Cup

The squad for Osasuna - FC Barcelona

Barça visit Osasuna for a 9.30pm CET kick-off this Tuesday, the last game before La Liga goes on hold for the Qatar World Cup. Before speaking to the media on Monday, Xavi announced the players he will be taking on the trip to Pamplona.

The lowdown on Osasuna - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona face Osasuna in their final league fixture before the World Cup break. In the build-up to Tuesday's encounter at El Sadar, we take a closer look at the side from Pamplona.

FC Barcelona draw Manchester United in the Europa League - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have been drawn against Manchester United in the Europa League. The first leg will be played on February 16 at Spotify Camp Nou and the away leg a week later on February 23.

Raphinha included in Brazil World Cup squad - FC Barcelona

First blaugrana confirmed for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. On Monday the Brazil squad was named for the tournament which starts on 20 November and Barça winger Raphinha was one of the 26 players included.

Barça defender Ronald Araujo to continue his recovery in Qatar - SPORT

Tot Costa of Catalunya Ràdio claims that the Uruguayan centre-back will continue his training with his national team in Qatar, to recover in time for the World Cup.

Alexia Putellas and Gavi presented with their Golden Ball 2022 trophies! - SPORT

It was already known, but there can be no award without a gala. The Golden Ball event took place at OGR in Turin earlier tonight.

Raphinha: I have only scored once and not scoring affects you - SPORT

Raphinha is more than satisfied to have signed for Barcelona after his spell in England. Not even his inconsistent form so far is distracting him from his objective of succeeding at Camp Nou. He knew it would not be easy, but he is doing all he can to make it at the top level. He has recognised as much in an interview with Cadena Ser.