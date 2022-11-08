WELCOME TO EL SADAR!!! The amazing home of Osasuna in the beautiful city of Pamplona is the site of the final La Liga match before the World Cup for the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a win. But it won’t be easy against a quality Osasuna side that has made an amazing start to the season and are currently fifth in the table. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 14

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 9.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8.30pm GMT (UK), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 2am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1, ITV 4 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), ITV Hub, LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!