Ousmane Dembélé tied for fastest player in the Champions League

Ousmane Dembélé had the fastest top speed among any players in the UEFA Champions League this season, tied with Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk. Both Dembélé and Mudryk clocked in at a top speed of 36.6 km/h, according to UEFA.

Rafael Leão of AC Milan was close behind, at 36.5 km/h, followed by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde at 36.3 km/h. Nuno Tavares of Marseille and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, two left-backs, tied for fifth.

Dembélé scored one goal and gave two assists in five starts and one substitute appearance in FC Barcelona’s failed Champions League campaign.

Shakhtar were also eliminated, meaning both players are now in the UEFA Europa League.

AC Milan advanced as second in their group, so the fastest player left - at least at this point - is Leão.

Dembélé and Leão are in contention to appear in the FIFA World Cup for France and Portugal, respectively, although Mudryk will not be present as Ukraine were eliminated in the playoffs.

Leão has been named to Portugal’s provisional squad, as has Tavares. Meanwhile France has yet to make an announcement, though one is expected tomorrow.

Valverde and Davies are considered key players for Uruguay and Canada, respectively, and should be in the World Cup barring a last-minute injury.