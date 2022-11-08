 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pique’s Barcelona career ends with a red card at Osasuna

The defender was sent off at half-time

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gerard Pique’s Barcelona career has ended with a red card against Osasuna on Tuesday night at El Sadar.

The center-back was named on the bench for the clash but was handed his marching orders at the break for protesting to the officials.

An eventful first half had seen a goal for Osasuna and a red card for Robert Lewandowski.

Barca were aggrieved not to have been awarded a free-kick just before Osasuna opened the scoring for a foul on Marcos Alonso.

The defender was clattered just before the ball went in and Barca players complained bitterly to the referee but the decision stood.

Yet the Catalans can have no complaints about Lewandowski’s red card. The striker was already on a booked when he clattered into David Garcia.

Pique was spotted walking on to the pitch and talking to the match officials at the end of the first half.

It seems the complaints continued during the half-time break and ended up with Pique being shown red on what was his last ever appearance for the Catalans.

