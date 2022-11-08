Pique’s Barcelona career ends with a red card at Osasuna

Gerard Pique’s Barcelona career has ended with a red card against Osasuna on Tuesday night at El Sadar.

The center-back was named on the bench for the clash but was handed his marching orders at the break for protesting to the officials.

Pique had words with the referee at halftime and followed him down the tunnel.



He has been sent off for remonstrating with the officials and won't make his final appearance for Barcelona... pic.twitter.com/8DUlxySEYn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 8, 2022

An eventful first half had seen a goal for Osasuna and a red card for Robert Lewandowski.

Barca were aggrieved not to have been awarded a free-kick just before Osasuna opened the scoring for a foul on Marcos Alonso.

The defender was clattered just before the ball went in and Barca players complained bitterly to the referee but the decision stood.

Yet the Catalans can have no complaints about Lewandowski’s red card. The striker was already on a booked when he clattered into David Garcia.

Pique was spotted walking on to the pitch and talking to the match officials at the end of the first half.

It seems the complaints continued during the half-time break and ended up with Pique being shown red on what was his last ever appearance for the Catalans.