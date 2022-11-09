Lewandowski to miss Espanyol clash after red card for Barcelona at Osasuna

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career on Tuesday at Osasuna.

The Poland international was given his marching orders after just half an hour at El Sadar after picking up two yellow cards.

Lewandowski was already on a booking when he clattered into David Garcia and seemed pretty annoyed as he departed the pitch.

The red card will bring a suspension which means Lewandowski will be missing for Barca’s next match which just happens to be against Espanyol.

Xavi’s side return to action after the World Cup break on December 31st against their local rivals at the Camp Nou.

The loss of Lewandowski will be a blow, although the team have shown in the last couple of games they can win without their top scorer on target.

Lewandowski will now head off to the World Cup with Poland. The team are in Group C along with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.