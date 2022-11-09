Osasuna 1-2 FC Barcelona: Table topping comeback - FC Barcelona

El Sadar has traditionally been an awkward road trip for FC Barcelona and this Tuesday’s visit was no exception. A goal down and a man down, and a very important man too, things were looking very edgy indeed after the first 30 minutes. But the team fought back in the face of adversity and are coming home from Pamplona with three very precious points indeed.

Tuesday was a night of good news in Pamplona, as 10-man-Barça battle from behind to defeat Osasuna and consolidate their new place at the top of the Liga table. And the game also brought yet another first team debut. Chadi Riad, the left-sided centre back for Barça Atlètic, came on for his first senior minutes in the final minutes of the game.

Andreas Christensen will be at the World Cup. The Danish centre back is among the 21 players (later to be extended to 26) named by Kasper Hjulmand for Qatar. Following Raphinha with Brazil, he is the second Barça player whose presence has been confirmed.

Right-back is one of the priority positions Barcelona want to strengthen. Xavi Hernandez has a list of options who the sporting department will have to pay special attention to and one of them is Arnau Martinez.

Juventus will rival Barcelona for the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer. Barça have eyed the Italian international as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets due to the fact his deal expires in June, although Chelsea could yet offer him a renewal.

Barcelona are preparing to make a big investment on a deep-lying midfielder as they prepare for life without Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract in the summer.

If there is an area where Barcelona are well covered, it is in attack. The effort made on signings in the summer, coupled with Ousmane Dembele's renewal, has left them with two players in each forward position, but the club are still contemplating signing again to cover the departure of Memphis Depay, who is out of contract in the summer.