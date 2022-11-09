Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Xavi, and Lionel Messi appear in Argentina Netflix series

Two current FC Barcelona players - Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - as well as manager Xavi have appeared in a new Netflix series that chronicles Lionel Messi’s Copa América success with Argentina.

Sean Eternos: Campeones de América is replete with ex-Barcelona players, as well. Cesc Fàbregas, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Sergio Agüero, and Javier Mascherano all make appearances. Neymar is still Messi’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain these days, while Mascherano has the distinction of having been a teammate at club and international level. Agüero was Messi’s teammate at Argentina but their time at Barcelona did not coincide.

A three-part series that’s currently only available in select markets, Sean Eternos focuses on many other Argentine players who contributed to the team’s success. It also has behind-the-scenes footage of Messi’s speeches during matches, including the final win over Brazil.

Watch the trailer here: