Marcos Alonso’s performances altering Barcelona’s plans in the winter market

The Catalans could avoid signing another centerback

By Luis Mazariegos
CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

FC Barcelona are pleased with Marcos Alonso’s performances as a makeshift centerback, and that could dissuade the club from signing a left-footed central defender in the winter transfer market.

Alonso, a left-back by trade, has been operating as an emergency centerback in a few games this season as injuries to Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araújo, and Jules Koundé have forced Xavi to shuffle his defence.

Gerard Piqué’s retirement would thin out the options, and it was understood that Barça were keen on Iñigo Martínez as an additional left-sided defender.

But now, the rumors say that Barcelona will save on the transfer and bet on Alonso. Alejandro Balde’s progress has also made it so Alonso has more competition at left-back, so he can shift to the center for the benefit of the team. Indeed, in their last match, Barcelona started with three natural left-backs: Alonso, Balde, and Jordi Alba, occupying three different roles in defense.

The papers in Catalonia suggest Barcelona will offer Alonso an additional two years on his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

