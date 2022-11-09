Barcelona duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele named in France World Cup squad

Barcelona duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele have both been named in France’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The two men are part of Didier Deschamps’s 25-man list for the finals which was announced on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the France squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Pascal Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Attack: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christopher Nkunku.

There’s no Paul Pogba or N’Golo Kante in the France squad due to injury.

France are the current world champions and will be expected to go deep into the tournament in Qatar. Les Bleus have been drawn in Group D along with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.