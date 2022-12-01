Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff says he’s been monitoring Mohammed Kudus

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has admitted he’s been monitoring Mohammed Kudus who has impressed at the World Cup with Ghana.

Kudus scored twice against South Korea last time out and Cruyff admits he’s been following the youngster for some time now.

“I saw him play a year ago and have followed his progress at Ajax,” he said. “But we’re not at the point of saying ‘Barca want this player,’ not at all.” “He is a player that has caught the attention with his performances and goals at the World Cup. He’s caught my attention especially because there is a debate in the Netherlands about his position, whether he’s an advanced midfielder or a forward.” Source | Cadena SER

Barcelona clearly aren’t thinking about signing Kudus at the moment but it’s interesting to see Cruyff openly admitting the Ajax man has caught his eye.

Kudus may well be in demand after the World Cup. The tournament can be something of a shop window and it would be no surprise if he has attracted new admirers already.