Franck Kessie’s agent insists midfielder is not planning on leaving Barcelona

Franck Kessie’s agent has once again come out and hit back at speculation the midfielder is thinking of leaving Barcelona already.

Recent rumors have claimed Kessie could head back to Italy and sign for Inter after failing to impress in the early months of his Barca career.

George Atangana has told Calciomercato that is not the case and Kessie is happy at the Camp Nou.

“Franck has never been as happy as he is now,” he said. “He achieved an objective that for many remains only a dream, that of being able to play for Barcelona. I challenge anyone to say otherwise. “This opportunity arrived after Franck proved himself over seven years in Italy. Franck has grown and matured, earning praise, so the call from Barcelona was a consequence of all that.”

Kessie’s agent also insisted that the midfielder thought it might take time to adapt to life at Barcelona and really isn’t thinking about Serie A.

“We had predicted it would take a while to settle and get into a different playing style he was not accustomed to, but this certainly doesn’t frighten me. It is motivation to keep doing better all the time,” he added. “When I read certain stories, it feels like science fiction. Franck is not a player offering himself against any club in Italy or elsewhere. “I also want to clarify once and for all that there is no planned departure from Barcelona, so consequently a return to Milan is unlikely.”

The summer signing will be hoping he can make an impact in the second half of the season at Barcelona. Kessie is currently still recovering from a hamstring injury picked up against Viktoria Plzen.