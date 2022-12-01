WELCOME TO DAY 12 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The knockout stages begin this Saturday, and half of the Round of 16 matchups have already been made official after two great days of group stage finale action.

The penultimate day of group play brings the conclusion of Groups E and F, and we could realistically see a couple of major nations knocked out in shocking fashion today. We’ll also see La Roja looking for a stress-free finish to their group campaign, with plenty of Barcelona talent in action.

We begin with the conclusion of a thrilling Group F which has been filled with surprises so far, and both games are hugely important with three of the four teams still in contention. The only eliminated side is Canada, but the Reds could still play the role of spoiler if they’re able to beat Morocco and possibly knock the Africans out of contention. Morocco will qualify with a point, and could even top the group with a victory.

But the real big game in this group is between Croatia and Belgium, who made their lives very complicated after the loss to Morocco on Matchday 2. Croatia came to life with a sensational victory over Canada and have all the momentum, and they’ll qualify if they avoid defeat. Belgium still control their own destiny and will move on with a win, but a loss will send them home early.

The two late kickoffs will decide Group E, and almost all eyes will be on the matchup between Costa Rica and Germany, and the Mannschaft are in real danger of being knocked out and need to win by at least two goals and hope that Japan don’t win the other game. Costa Rica enter this one as big underdogs, but could pull off a gigantic upset if they get at least a point and Japan lose to Spain.

For Luis Enrique’s La Roja it’s all about getting a point to qualify, and if Costa Rica don’t win the draw will be enough to clinch top spot as well. Japan are still alive but need at least a point to have a real chance, but Germany cannot win by more than one goal if the Samurai Blue and Spain share the spoils. Luis Enrique will rotate his squad and probably rest the likes of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Pedri, and there’s a chance that Ansu Fati will make his World Cup debut in this one.

This should be another thrilling day of group stage action, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

CROATIA vs BELGIUM

LINEUPS

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic (4-3-3)

Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Meunier, Dendoncker, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Mertens, Trossard (3-4-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group F, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

CANADA vs MOROCCO

LINEUPS

Canada XI: Borjan; Johnston, Vitória, Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Kaye, Osorio, Davies; Hoilett, Larin (4-4-2)

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Sabiri, Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group F, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FS1 (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

