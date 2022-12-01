FC Barcelona statement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona announces that it will not be attending the Extraordinary General Assembly called by La Liga in Dubai next week, described as ‘of an urgent nature’ to all the clubs involved

Eric Garcia: 'Luis Enrique's style is very similar to that of Barça' - FC Barcelona

The blaugrana defender spoke to Spanish sports paper Mundo Deportivo ahead of the national team's final group game in the World Cup

Poland 0 - 2 Argentina - Match Report & Highlights - Sky Sports

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still clinched top spot in Group C with a 2-0 win over Poland, who squeezed into the last 16 on goal difference ahead of Mexico on a night of high drama.

Barça have presented appeal against Lewandowski's three-game ban - SPORT

FC Barcelona will not give up the battle to reduce Robert Lewandowski's ban after he was handed a three-game suspension. The Competition Committee punished the striker with a one-game ban for red card and another two for a gesture they deemed was subsequently made toward the match referee, Gil Manzano.

Barcelona and Real Madrid reject LaLiga's "urgent" meeting in Dubai - SPORT

Barça sporting director Cruyff impressed by Ghana star Kudus - SPORT

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff confirmed he has been impressed with the performances of Ghana's Mohammed Kudus at the World Cup.

Sergio Busquets: I have not decided where I'll play next year - SPORT

Sergio Busquets says he has not thought about where his future lies yet. The Spanish midfielder’s deal at Barca expires in the summer and he is linked with MLS.