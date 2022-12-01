Uruguay boss responds to Barcelona’s Araujo concerns

Uruguay boss Diego Alonso has given a fresh update on Ronald Araujo after Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted he was worried about the defender.

Barca are concerned that Araujo is being pushed to return ahead of schedule and could suffer a recurrence of his injury.

Alonso has played down such suggestions but did state that he would the one to decide when Araujo will play.

The Uruguay boss also said Araujo will not feature in Uruguay’s final group game against Ghana on Friday.

“The agreement we had is contrary to what the president of Barça is saying, when the player is fit he will play. Whether Araujo plays will always depend on me in the first place and on the agreement we made with Barça,” he said. “When he is fit, the player will be available and if there is a disagreement, a third party will decide. That is the agreement. The player is still in recovery and when he is fit he will participate, We can’t set a date because it’s a medical issue.”

Uruguay could go out of the World Cup on Friday which would end the Araujo debate once and for all. Alonso’s side need to beat Ghana and hope South Korea fail to beat Portugal in the group’s other game.