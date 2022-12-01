‘Raul is culer’ - Barcelona unveil cheeky banner, open new Madrid store

Barcelona opened up a new club store in Madrid on Thursday and announced the arrival of the new shop with a huge banner that read ‘Raúl es culer.’

The banner obviously doesn’t need much translating and, on first glance, appears to be aimed at their bitter rivals and legendary former striker Raul.

Except it’s not, according to Barcelona at least. This is their side of the story.

“Raúl is a Barça supporter who lives in Madrid and who was the inspiration for this campaign that will be replicated in other streets of the city,” read a club statement. “It is a way to arouse interest in the new retail outlet in the city, whose opening was attended by director Xavier Barbany and former player Luis García. The latter played for Barça B in the nineties prior to making his first team debut in 2000.”

This is not the first time recently Barca have used an huge advert in Madrid.

President Joan Laporta unveiled a huge billboard of himself near the Santiago Bernabeu with the words ‘Looking forward to seeing you again’ during his election campaign.