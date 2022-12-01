France defender reveals how Dembele is making team laugh at World Cup

France defender Randal Kolo Muani was on press conference duties on Thursday at World Cup 2022 and had a funny little anecdote about our very own Ousmane Dembele.

The forward is something of an enigma both on and off the pitch, but apparently he has been inadvertently entertaining his team-mates in Qatar.

Kolo Muani says the Barcelona star is not too keen on the stray cats on the streets of Doha.

“Ousmane is scared of cats. There are cats strolling around and he’s scared of them. It makes everyone laugh,” he said.

So there you go. Cats.

France are currently preparing for a last 16 encounter against Poland and are heavy favorites for the clash.

The game will see Barcelona’s French stars Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde come up against Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski.

Poland’s captain has has a bit of a mixed tournament so far. He missed a penalty against Mexico, scored and assisted against Saudi Arabia and then saw his team lose to Argentina but still go through.