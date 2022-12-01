Sergio Agüero comments on whether there is a conflict between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski tried to shake Lionel Messi’s hand, but the Argentine was not interested during his team’s 2-0 victory over Poland at the FIFA World Cup.

However, the two spoke after the match and seemed to be in good spirits. They embraced and shook hands on the pitch before going to their respective locker rooms.

Messi himself was coy about what they spoke about.

“I was taught that everything that happens inside the pitch stays inside the pitch, and everything that happens in the locker room stays inside the locker room. I will not reveal anything about that interaction,” Messi said.

"Me enseñaron que todo lo que pasa adentro de la cancha queda adentro de la cancha y todo lo que pasa en un vestuario queda adentro del vestuario. De mí no va a salir algo de la intimidad". Messi, sobre su charla con Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/sPUJpkqdKK — VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 30, 2022

Former Argentina and FC Barcelona striker Sergio Agüero was also asked about the interaction. He is known as one of Messi’s closest friends from their time together in the national team. Was there any conflict between the Polish star and the Argentine #10?

“No, let’s see. Sincerely, I’ve not spoken to Messi about it. But in this match, Lewandowski fouled him. We all saw it. Lewy tried to shake his hand. But Messi was focused on the match,” Agüero replied.

Is there something with Messi and Lewandowski?



Kun Agüero: No, let's see. Sincerely, I've not spoken to Messi about it. But in this match, Lewandowski fouled him. We all saw it. Lewy tried to shake his hand. But Messi was focused on the match. — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) December 1, 2022

A conflict between Lewandowski and Messi has been the subject of rumor for a while, although it’s partially based on media outlets misinterpreting the Polish striker’s statements.