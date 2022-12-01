World Cup Matchday 12 Review: Spain survive, Germany out, and a Moroccan/Japanese surprise

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, we have another World Cup matchday review. This time around we’re recapping the final matches from Group E and F.

In Group F we go to see an African Nation come out on top in Morocco after a decisive defeat over Canada. While Croatia took care of business with a nice draw against Belgium that saw Belgium blow goal opportunity after goal opportunity.

In Group E, chaos. Japan came from behind in the second half to beat Spain and win the group. In the other fixture, Germany beat Costa Rica, but not as badly as Spain did in matchday 1, so Spain goes through on goal differential.

