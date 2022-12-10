Victor Barbera says he’s ‘learning a lot’ with Barcelona Atletic

Teenage striker Victor Barbera has been catching the eye this season and admits he’s learning a lot with Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic team.

Barbera scored a cracker in midweek to add to his growing reputation and take his tally to the season to 13 in all competitions.

The teenager spoke a little bit after the game about how things are going for him at Barca.

“I’m a little surprised, I’m a Juvenil A player, but I’m learning a lot with them. I’m feeling more and more comfortable, both with the group and on the pitch,” he said. “It’s a day-to-day job, I’m happy with the opportunities. You have to keep going because one day they come in, and another day they don’t.” Source | Relevo

Barbera looks a really exciting talent and may be handed some first-team minutes if he can continue to impress with Barca Atletic.

Barca also need to make a decision on his future soon. The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and may not lack for admirers with the way he’s playing.