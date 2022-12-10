WELCOME TO DAY 19 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The action in Qatar has been absolutely incredible so far, and after two amazing quarterfinals on Friday it is time for two more Last Eight matchups today that will decide the second semi-final.

We begin at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha with the biggest surprise of this tournament as Barcelona loanee Ez Abde and Morocco look to continue their dream run in this World Cup when they meet 2018 European champions Portugal. Morocco pulled off the biggest upset of the World Cup by eliminating Spain in the Round of 16, but this isn’t your run of the mill underdog that stands no chance against an European giant. The Africans are a legitimately good team that has a real chance to advance, and Portugal will need to replicate the same level of play from their incredible win over Switzerland in the last round to avoid the shock and move on to the semis.

This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals, Match 3

Date/Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

