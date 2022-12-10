THE 2022 WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS CONCLUDE TODAY!!! After two incredible matches on Friday it is time to find out the second semi-final, and the winner of Morocco vs Portugal in Doha will meet the winner of this match, which promises all kinds of fireworks.

World Cup Rooting Guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

The marquee clash of the tournament so far takes place at the Al Bayt Stadium when England meet France in the last of the quarterfinal matchups. These two European giants cruised through their respective Round of 16 games, with England scoring three past Senegal while France dominated Poland thanks to another Kylian Mbappé masterpiece.

Mbappé is getting big help too, with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé playing very well on the other wing and Jules Kounde dominating the right side of the French defense. Olivier Giroud is shining as well, and former Blaugrana Antoine Griezmann continues to impact big games for Les Bleus.

France may be the favorites, but England have gotten stronger with every match and come into this one confident in their ability to defend well, frustrate the French attack and use their attacking talent to pull off the upset and reach a second consecutive World Cup semi-final.

This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals, Match 4

Date/Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10pm local time, 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 8pm WAT (Nigeria), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!