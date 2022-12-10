Last session of the week - FC Barcelona

Another day's work. It was the last gathering of the week at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for Xavi Hernández and the players that have yet to arrive back from the World Cup, or that weren't involved in events in Qatar.

Croatia stun Brazil with comeback to reach World Cup semis - ESPN

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar -- They did it again. Croatia, four years after a stunning run to the final in Russia, are back in the World Cup semifinals after upsetting Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to knock out the tournament favorites. They will face the Netherlands or Argentina next week.

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties in World Cup thriller to secure semifinal spot - ESPN

Argentina claimed a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Netherlands on Friday to claim a spot in the World Cup semifinals after initially throwing away a two-goal lead in a late collapse in regulation time.

Barcelona will make decision on Dortmund's Moukoko in January - SPORT

Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Alemany, warned a few months ago that the club would be very attentive to the market for free transfers moving forward.

Villarreal and Argentina's Foyth is still the right-back that Xavi wants - SPORT

Strengthening at right-back is one of the priorities for both the coaching staff and the sports committee at FC Barcelona. And the footballer that Xavi Hernández likes the most is still Juan Foyth, with whom he already contacted last summer when the option of signing César Azpilicueta fell through.

Barça have Neves tied down but signing hinges on Xavi's decision - SPORT

Rúben Neves is still on Barcelona's radar to strengthen their midfield. The Portuguese international is open to the move and Barça have the operation completely closed at the expense of what Xavi Hernandez decides.

Barcelona's three main priorities during the January transfer window - SPORT

Barcelona continue to work on the numbers to strengthen the team in the January window. They are beginning to see that it will be pretty unlikely to be able to incorporate the desired right-back due to the strict regulations of LaLiga in terms of salaries, but they are working on three priorities: register Gavi with a first-team number, update with LaLiga Ronald Araújo's new deal and also register the new salary of Alejandro Balde, with whom a renewal agreement is almost finalised.

Barcelona targeting free agent signings - Football España

With the financial constraints that have been placed on Barcelona, it will means that they are restricted in the list of players that they can move for. As such, they will look to sign targets that they will not need to pay any transfer fee for. These will come by the way of players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the current season.

Ferran Torres pays tribute to Luis Enrique - Football España

Another Spain player has thanked former manager Luis Enrique following his departure from the national team set-up. This time, it is Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who perhaps has a more personal relationship with Lucho than the rest of the La Roja squad.

Barcelona were offered Goncalo Ramos as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski - Football España

Barcelona were close to signing Portugal World Cup hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window, according to Sport. Barca were in the market for another striker to be utilised as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had that role at the club before his departure, as he left to join Chelsea.

Barcelona likely to offer Sergi Roberto extension - Football España

Barcelona will be limited in their business this winter and Sergi Roberto will be asked to help cover whatever holes they leave in January. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are planning for the eventuality that they may only be able to bring in one cut-price signing this winter, despite having two positions of need.