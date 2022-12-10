Frenke de Jong blasts ‘scandalous’ Mateu Lahoz after Dutch World Cup defeat

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong blasted referee Mateu Lahoz after the Netherlands went out of the World Cup on penalties to Argentina.

An increasingly fractious game saw Lahoz, as usual, catch the eye as he handed out 14 yellow cards and almost lost control of a heated game between the two teams.

De Jong wasn’t at all impressed with the match official who he will know well from his time in La Liga with Barca.

“As soon as regulation time ended they went for him. From that moment he only whistled for Argentina. It was really scandalous,” he said. “I think he lost his way in extra time.”

The Dutchman wasn’t the only one to criticize Lahoz after the match. Lionel Messi, who was booked but avoided an earlier yellow card for a blatant handball, also ranted at the match official.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee because you can’t say what you think or be honest because you will be sanctioned immediately, but FIFA has to consider it,” he said. “You can’t put a referee like that in this instance, for a match with such magnitude. It’s so important. He’s not up to par. People saw what happened, we were afraid before the game because we know how he was.”

Argentina go on to play Croatia in the semi-finals, the Netherlands go home, while you get the feeling Lahoz’s tournament is probably over too.