‘We will never stop dreaming’ - De Jong reacts to World Cup exit

Frenkie de Jong has been in reflective mood after seeing his World Cup dreams ended by Argentina in a penalty shootout.

The midfielder initially hit out at referee Mateu Lahoz after a feisty game ended with Lionel Messi and Co going through 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

De Jong has now had a chance to reflect and offered the following message on social media.

The midfielder will now be granted some time off before returning to Barcelona for the second half of the campaign.

De Jong started the season on the bench for Xavi’s side but had forced his way back into the starting XI before the start of the World Cup.

Xavi now has some big decisions to make when La Liga resumes, as many of his players have been in action in Qatar and may need rotating in the second half of the campaign.

Barca will restart their league campaign on top of the table after 14 games played, two points clear of Real Madrid.